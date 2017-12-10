Confirmed Manchester Derby Team News: Man Utd vs Man City lineups

Here is the confirmed Manchester derby teams news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League top-of-the-table clash between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Man Utd team to play Man City

Mnahcester United make two changes to the side the beat Arsenal a week ago for this afternoon’s derby clash with Manchester City.

Defender Paul Pogba and midfielder Ander Herrera both come into the team.

They replace Victor Lindelof and the suspended Paul Pogba.

Fit-again Phil Jones has to settle for a place on the bench, where he is joined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who missed the last two games due to fatigue – and Luke Shaw, who impressed against CSKA Moscow in midfielder.

Marouane Fellaini, Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick are all still out through injury.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Herrera, Matic, Lingard, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku

Man City team to play Man Utd

After making changes for the midweek Champions League defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola reverts to his first-choice team for today’s trip to Old Trafford.

There are three changes to the side that started against West Ham United a week ago.

Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho return in place of Eliaquim Mangala and Danilo.

Gabriel Jesus is preferred to Sergio Aguero in attack. The Argentine striker is on the bench.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus