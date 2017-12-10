Confirmed Merseyside Derby Team News: Liverpool vs Everton lineups

Here is the confirmed Merseyside derby team news ahead of today’s Liverpool vs Everton clash.

Liverpool team to play Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hands a surprise start to Dominic Solanke in today’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

There are six changes to the side that thrashed Spartak Moscow in midweek.

Into the team come Solanke, captain Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Simon Mignolet.

They replace Loris Karius, Alberto Moreno, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Solanke

Everton team to play Liverpool

Putting aside the team that played in the Europa League, Everton manager Sam Allardyce makes just one change to the side that beat Huddersfield Town last weekend.

That change sees Oumar Niasse replace Aaron Lennon.

Starting XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Niasse