Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs BATE Borisov
Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Europa League game between Arsenal and BATE Borisov
Arsenal team to play BATE Borisov
Here's how we line up for #AFCvBATE… pic.twitter.com/M6GAHMfu9k
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 7, 2017
It’s all charge for Arsenal for tonight’s Europa League game against BATE Borisov.
Manager Arsene Wenger names an entirely different starting lineup to the one that started last weekend’s 1-3 defeat to Manchester United.
Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud, who both came off the bench against United, start tonight.
Jack Wilshere gets another chance to stake his claim for more regular starts, while youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also in the team.
Starting XI: Ospina, Debuchy, Chambers, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Coquelin, Wilshere, Walcott, Welbeck, Giroud
BATE Borisov team to play Arsenal
Starting XI: Scherbitski, Volodko, Polyakov, Milunović, Rios, Dragun, Berezkin, Ivanić, Stasevich, Gordeychuk, Rodionov