Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs BATE Borisov

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Europa League game between Arsenal and BATE Borisov

Arsenal team to play BATE Borisov

It’s all charge for Arsenal for tonight’s Europa League game against BATE Borisov.

Manager Arsene Wenger names an entirely different starting lineup to the one that started last weekend’s 1-3 defeat to Manchester United.

Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud, who both came off the bench against United, start tonight.

Jack Wilshere gets another chance to stake his claim for more regular starts, while youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also in the team.

Starting XI: Ospina, Debuchy, Chambers, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Coquelin, Wilshere, Walcott, Welbeck, Giroud

BATE Borisov team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: Scherbitski, Volodko, Polyakov, Milunović, Rios, Dragun, Berezkin, Ivanić, Stasevich, Gordeychuk, Rodionov