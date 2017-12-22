Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for his evening’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal team to play Liverpool

One hour until kick-off – here's how we line up for #AFCvLFC pic.twitter.com/8NmcQs2XkK — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 22, 2017

After fielding an entirely changed XI for the midweek Carabao Cup win over West Ham United, Arsenal boss Jurgen Klopp returns to the starting lineup that beat Newcastle United last weekend.

That means youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles gets another chance at left-back and midfielder Jack Wilshere starts another Premier League game.

Striker Olivier Giroud is out with the hamstring injury he sustained against the Hammers.

Francis Coquelin, who also limped of during the West Ham game, is among the substitutes, as is fit-again centre-back Shkodran Mustafi.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerín, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Wilshere, Iwobi, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Liverpool team to play Arsenal

The Reds to take on the Gunners… pic.twitter.com/p48ZTJIuLU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that beat Bournemouth last weekend for tonight’s game at Arsenal.

Midfielder Emre Can returns from suspension and winger Sadio Mane also comes into the team.

They replace Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are both on the bench.

Alberto Moreno is still out injured, while doubts Daniel Sturridge (illness) and Joel Matip (thigh) also miss out.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Robertson, Henderson, Can, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino.