Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Man Utd lineups – Lacazette and Matic start

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Arsenal vs Man Utd clash

Arsenal team to play Man Utd

Alexandre Lacazette starts for Arsenal, despite manager Arsene Wenger having ruled him out in his pre-match press conference.

After scoring the opener in the midweek win over Huddersfield Town, the France international striker had to be substituted at half-time due to a groin injury. But he is a surprise inclusion in the team to face Manchester United.

That means the Gunners are unchanged to the side that started against the Terriers.

Starting XI: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin; Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Alexis, Lacazette

Man Utd team to play Arsenal

Here's your #MUFC team to take on Arsenal. Our starting XI is unchanged from Tuesday night's win at Watford. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/r2NcFVRH9l — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2017

Like Arsenal, Manchester United are also unchanged for the teatime kick-off.

Nemanja Matic, who was substituted in the second half of the midweek win at Watford, is fit enough to start. Manager Jose Mourinho had said he was a doubt yesterday, but the Serbia has passed a fitness test.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku.