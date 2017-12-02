Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Man Utd lineups – Lacazette and Matic start
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Arsenal vs Man Utd clash
Arsenal team to play Man Utd
The team news is in – and @LacazetteAlex starts#AFCvMUFC pic.twitter.com/6Xzh3MsRqm
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette starts for Arsenal, despite manager Arsene Wenger having ruled him out in his pre-match press conference.
After scoring the opener in the midweek win over Huddersfield Town, the France international striker had to be substituted at half-time due to a groin injury. But he is a surprise inclusion in the team to face Manchester United.
That means the Gunners are unchanged to the side that started against the Terriers.
Starting XI: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin; Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Alexis, Lacazette
Man Utd team to play Arsenal
Here's your #MUFC team to take on Arsenal. Our starting XI is unchanged from Tuesday night's win at Watford. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/r2NcFVRH9l
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2017
Like Arsenal, Manchester United are also unchanged for the teatime kick-off.
Nemanja Matic, who was substituted in the second half of the midweek win at Watford, is fit enough to start. Manager Jose Mourinho had said he was a doubt yesterday, but the Serbia has passed a fitness test.
Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku.