Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid game.
Chelsea team to play Atletico Madrid
Chelsea team tonight: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Zappacosta; Hazard, Morata.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes three changes to the side that beat Newcastle United for tonight’s final Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid.
Captain Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko all come into the team.
They replace Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Danny Drinkwater.
Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Zappacosta; Hazard, Morata
Atletico Madrid team to play Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Fernando Torres makes a surprise start against his old club this evening.
Fellow ex-Blues player Filipe Luis is also in the Atletico Madrid team.
Starting XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Lucas, Luis; Koke, Thomas, Gabi, Saul; Griezmann, Torres