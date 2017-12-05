Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid game.

Chelsea team to play Atletico Madrid

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes three changes to the side that beat Newcastle United for tonight’s final Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid.

Captain Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko all come into the team.

They replace Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Danny Drinkwater.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Zappacosta; Hazard, Morata

Atletico Madrid team to play Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Fernando Torres makes a surprise start against his old club this evening.

Fellow ex-Blues player Filipe Luis is also in the Atletico Madrid team.

Starting XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Savic, Lucas, Luis; Koke, Thomas, Gabi, Saul; Griezmann, Torres