Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Brighton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Chelsea vs Brighton Boxing Day game.

Chelsea team to play Brighton

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes three changes to the side held to a 0-0 draw at Everton for today’s game against Brighton.

Star striker Alvaro Morata is back from his one-match suspension.

Captain Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas also come into the team.

They replace Willian, Pedro Rodriguez and Andreas Christensen.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

Brighton team to play Chelsea

Brighton boss Chris Hughton makes four changes for today’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Shane Duffy, Ezequiel Schelotto, Jose Izquierdo and Beram Kayal are all back.

They replace Connor Goldson, Bruno, Anthony Knockaert and Pascal Gross.

Starting XI: Ryan, Dunk, Stephens, Kayal, Hemed, Izquierdo, March, Schelotto, Duffy, Propper, Suttner.