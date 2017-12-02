Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Newcastle lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League between Chelsea and Newcastle.

Chelsea team to play Newcastle

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes four changes to the side that started the midweek win over Swansea City.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Victor Moses, Eden Hazard and Danny Drinkwater all come into the starting lineup for today’s game against Newcastle United.

They replace Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, Willian and Pedro.

David Luiz remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

Newcastle team to play Chelsea

TEAM NEWS: Here's how Newcastle United will line up at @ChelseaFC in the @premierleague today (kick-off 12:30pm GMT). #NUFC pic.twitter.com/525SNTPB7z — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 2, 2017

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez makes three changes for the visit to his former club Chelsea.

DeAndre Yedlin, Isaac Hayden and Joselu drop out of the team that started last Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

They are replaced by Javier Manquillo, Mo Diame and Dwight Gayle.

Starting XI: Darlow, Mbemba, Clark, Lejeune, Manquillo, Murphy, Merino, Diame, Ritchie, Perez, Gayle