Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Stoke lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City

Chelsea team to play Stoke

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes three changes for this afternoon’s game against Stoke City.

Danny Drinkwater, Willian and Pedro all come into the team.

Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Eden Hazard drop out of the side that beat Brighton on Boxing Day.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro

Stoke team to play Chelsea

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes makes six changes for today’s game against Chelsea.

Josh Tymon, Mame Biram Diouf, Charlie Adam, Ibrahim Afellay, Saido Berahino and Ramadan Sobhi all come into the team.

They replace Ryan Shawcross, Joe Allen, Xherdan Shaqiri, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Peter Crouch and Kurt Zouma, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Starting XI: Butland; Edwards, Cameron, Wimmer, Tymon; Diouf, Fletcher, Adam, Afellay, Ramadan; Berahino