Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Stoke lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City
Chelsea team to play Stoke
Here's the team to play Stoke: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro. #CHESTK pic.twitter.com/Wey0R5hpYR
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2017
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes three changes for this afternoon’s game against Stoke City.
Danny Drinkwater, Willian and Pedro all come into the team.
Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Eden Hazard drop out of the side that beat Brighton on Boxing Day.
Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro
Stoke team to play Chelsea
6⃣ changes for this afternoon's @premierleague game with @ChelseaFC at Stamford Bridge.
City line-up in a 4-5-1 formation.#SCFC: Butland; Edwards, Cameron, Wimmer, Tymon; Diouf, Fletcher, Adam, Afellay, Ramadan; Berahino.
🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fzJVZVde5F
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 30, 2017
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes makes six changes for today’s game against Chelsea.
Josh Tymon, Mame Biram Diouf, Charlie Adam, Ibrahim Afellay, Saido Berahino and Ramadan Sobhi all come into the team.
They replace Ryan Shawcross, Joe Allen, Xherdan Shaqiri, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Peter Crouch and Kurt Zouma, who is ineligible to face his parent club.
Starting XI: Butland; Edwards, Cameron, Wimmer, Tymon; Diouf, Fletcher, Adam, Afellay, Ramadan; Berahino