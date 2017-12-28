Confirmed Team News: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Crystal Palace vs Arsenal game.

Crystal Palace team to play Arsenal

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson makes one change for this evening’s game against Arsenal.

Striker Christian Benteke is fit to return to the team. He replaces James McArthur, who drops to the bench.

Starting XI: Speroni, Kelly, Tomkins, Dann, Schlupp, Townsend, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Loftus-Cheek, Zaha, Benteke

Arsenal team to play Crystal Palace

The team news is in – and we've made 3️⃣ changes to the side that drew with Liverpool last week#CPFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/8vIA3wZJjG — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 28, 2017

Arsenal make three changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Liverpool last time out.

Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi come into the team.

They replace Nacho Monreal, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alex Iwobi.

Alexis Sanchez keeps his place despite concerns over his form, while Jack Wilshere continues his run in the side.

Starting XI: Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny, Bellerin, Xhaka, Wilshere, Kolasinac, Ozil, Alexis, Lacazette