Confirmed Team News: Huddersfield vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Premier League game between Huddersfield and Chelsea.

Huddersfield team to play Chelsea

TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: Head Coach David Wagner has made one change to his #htafc starting line-up for this evening's @premierleague match against @ChelseaFC; 8pm kick-off. ➡️ Danny Williams

⬅️ @CollinQuaner (AT) pic.twitter.com/j7TGwg5709 — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) December 12, 2017

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner makes one change for tonight’s game against Chelsea.

Danny Williams comes in to replace Collin Quaner.

Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Stanković (knee) are still injured, while Michael Hefele is regaining fitness after an Achilles injury.

Starting XI: Lossl, Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe, Mooy, Hogg, Kachunga, Williams, Ince, Mounie

Chelsea team to play Huddersfield

Chelsea are without star striker Alvaro Morata, who is suffering from fatigue and a back injury.

His absence is one of four changes to the side that lost at West Ham United last weekend.

Captain Gary Cahill, wing-back David Zappacosta and midfielder Cesc Fabregas also drop out of the team.

They are replaced by Antonio Rudiger, Victor Moses, Willian and Pedro, with Antonio Conte seemingly deploying a false nine in Morata’s absence.

Michy Batshuayi is left on the bench.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro