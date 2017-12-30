Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Leicester lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Liverpool vs Leicester City game

Liverpool team to play Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the side that thrashed Swansea City on Boxing Day.

Loris Karius, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, James Milner and Sadio Mane come into the team.

They replace Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ragnar Klavan, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Starting XI: Karius; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson; Milner, Can, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Leicester team to play Liverpool

Here's how the Foxes will shape up for #LivLei 👇 Schmeichel; Amartey, Maguire, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Mahrez, Iborra, Ndidi, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy. Subs: Hamer, Dragovic, Slimani, Okazaki, James, Thomas, Musa. pic.twitter.com/TgORqLHhTK — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 30, 2017

Leicester make four changes for today’s trip to Liverpool.

Christian Fuchs, Vicente Iborra, Daniel Amartey and Demarai Gray come into the team.

They replace Aleksandar Dragovic, Ben Chilwell, Andy King and Shinji Okazaki.

Starting XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Maguire, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Mahrez, Iborra, Ndidi, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy