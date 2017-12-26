Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Burnley lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Man Utd vs Burnley Boxing Day game.

Man Utd team to play Burnley

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes four changes to the side held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City for the Boxing Day clash with Burnley.

Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford come into the team.

They replace Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Jones, Rojo, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Ibrahimovic, Rashford, Lukaku

Burnley team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Burnley team to face @ManUtd today. pic.twitter.com/NQPg3BgWf4 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 26, 2017

Burnley make one change to the side beaten by Tottenham Hotspur for today’s game against Manchester United.

Ashley Barnes comes into Sean Dyche’s starting lineup. He replaces Chris Wood.

Starting XI: Pope, Taylor, Cork, Mee, Barnes, Hendrick, Defour, Gudmundsson, Bardsley, Long, Arfield