Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs CSKA Moscow lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Man Utd vs CSKA Moscow game in the Champions League.

Man Utd team to play CSKA Moscow

Luke Shaw makes a rare start for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho shuffles his back for this evening’s final Champions League group game.

As Mourinho confirmed in his press conference yesterday, Sergio Romero starts in goal, with David De Gea omitted from the matchday squad entirely, while Paul Pogba plays ahead of his domestic suspension.

There are six changes to the side that beat Arsenal.

Romero, Shaw, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford come into the team.

They replace De Gea, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick are all still out through injury.

Starting XI: Romero, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Pogba, Herrera, Shaw, Valencia, Mata, Lukaku, Rashford

CSKA Moscow team to play Man Utd

Starting XI: Akinfeev, Fernandes, V. Berezutskiy, Ignashevich, Vasin, Nababkin, Kuchaev, Golovin, Vitinho, Chalov, Dzagoev