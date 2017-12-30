Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Southampton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Southampton.

Man Utd team to play Southampton

The team news is in! Here's how #MUFC line up for our final match of 2017… #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/WoGv9Sytat — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2017

There are three changes for Manchester United for this evening’s Premier League game against Southampton.

Out-of-favour Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes a rare Premier League start.

Jesse Lingard – who two goals the bench salvaged a 2-2 against Burnley last time out – and Victor Lindelof also come into the team.

Marcos Rojo, Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic drop out of the side that started against the Clarets.

Starting XI: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Mata; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku.

Southampton team to play Man Utd

The teams are in! Here's the #SaintsFC side for the clash with #MUFC: pic.twitter.com/bqP3EL3Ehs — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 30, 2017

Southampton make four changes to the side beaten by Tottenham on Boxing Day for this evening’s game at Manhcester United.

Alex McCarthy, Sam McQueen, James Ward-Prowse and Dusan Tadic come into the starting lineup.

They replace Fraser Forster, Matt Targett, Mario Lemina and Nathan Redmond.

Starting XI: McCarthy, Stephens, Yoshida (c), Hoedt, McQueen, Romeu, Højbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Boufal, Long