Confirmed Team News: Southampton vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s 12noon kick-off in the Premier League between Southampton and Arsenal.

Southampton team to play Arsenal

Southampton makes four changes to the side held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth a week ago as they host Arsenal.

Defenders Maya Yoshida and Jack Stevens, midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and winger Nathan Redmond.

They replace Jeremy Pied, Wesley Hoedt, Steven Davis and Sofiane Boufal.

Starting XI: Forster, Yoshida, Stephens, van Dijk, Bertrand, Romeu, Højbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Redmond, Austin

Arsenal team to play Southampton

The waiting is over – here's our team for #SFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/04RatCAXwk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 10, 2017

Setting aside the entirely changed XI that played in the Europa League in midweek, there is just one change to the Arsenal side defeated by Manchester United last weekend for today’s game against Southampton.

Captain Per Mertesacker comes into the team. He replaces Shkodran Mustafi, who was injured in the build-up to United’s opening goal and substituted shortly afterwards.

Starting XI: Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Alexis, Lacazette