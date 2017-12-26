Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Southampton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Boxing Day lunchtime game in the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton

Spurs team to play Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes two changes for today’s game against former club Southampton.

Left-back Danny Rose and midfielder Mousa Dembele both come into the team.

Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko drop out of the side that beat Burnley last time out.

Eric Dier starts despite being substituted due to a calf problem at Turf Moor.

Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick against the Clarets, will become the outright record holder for Premier League goals in a calendar year if he finds the net today.

Starting XI: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane

Southampton team to play Spurs

The teams are in! Here's the #SaintsFC side for this afternoon's meeting with #THFC: pic.twitter.com/hVPbQ3jLxz — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 26, 2017

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is suspended as he starts a three-match ban for kicking Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl.

Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino makes four changes the team the drew 1-1 with the Terries.

Into the team come Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sofiane Boufal and Shane Long.

They replace Steven Davis, James Ward-Prowse, Dusan Tadic and Austin.

Virgil van Dijk is once again absent from the squad amid Pellegrino’s hints that he will be leaving in January.

Starting XI: Forster, Stephens, Hoedt, Yoshida, Targett, Romeu, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Boufal, Long