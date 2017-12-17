Confirmed Team News: West Brom vs Man Utd lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s game between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at the Hawthorns.
West Brom team to play Man Utd
📷 Our team to face @ManUtd…#WBAMUN #COYB #WBA pic.twitter.com/61ywIdKq2w
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 17, 2017
West Bromwich Albion boss Alan Pardew makes just one change to the side that held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in midweek.
Hal Robson-Kanu is replaced by Oliver Burke.
Starting XI: Foster, Nyom, Gibbs, Yacob, Evans, Livermore, Rondon, McClean, Burke, Kyrchowiak, Hegazi
Man Utd team to play West Brom
Here it is – #MUFC's starting XI for #WBAMUN! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/wSFom3lKtz
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 17, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes three changes for today’s trip to West Brom.
Left-back Ashley Young, midfielder Ander Herrera and forward Marcus Rashford all come into the side.
Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial drop out of the team that started in the midweek win over Bournemouth.
Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young, Herrera, Matić, Mata, Lingard, Rashford, Lukaku