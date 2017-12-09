Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s West Ham vs Chelsea game.

West Ham team to play Chelsea

As had been tipped, England international Joe Hart has failed to regain his place in goal for today’s game against Chelsea.

Hart was ineligible for last weekend’s defeat at parent club Manchester City, but Adrian keeps his place in the team.

There are two changes to the side that started at the Etihad Stadium. Captain Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic both come into the team.

They replace Cheikhou Kouyate and Edimilson Fernandes in David Moyes’ lineup.

Starting XI: Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Obiang, Noble, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Masuaku, Antonio

Chelsea team to play West Ham

Chelsea make just one change to the side that started in the midweek Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Marcos Alonso returns to the team at left wing-back. He replaces Victor Moses, with Davide Zappacosta moving over to the right flank.

Head coach Antonio Conte sticks with a back-three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and captain Gary Cahill.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata