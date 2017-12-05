Dani Ceballos linked with Arsenal and Spurs

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are vying to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Diario Gol.

The 21-year-old joined Madrid from Real Betis in an €18m deal in the last transfer window. But he is well down Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order and has been restricted to just five La Liga appearances and just four starts in all competitions (two of which were Copa del Rey games against minnows Fuenlabrada) so far this season.

The report claims Ceballos was never on Zidane’s list of transfer targets and was an unexpected ‘present’ from club president Florentino Perez.

After three seasons as a first-team regular with Betis, Ceballos is reportedly unhappy with his current circumstances and was expected to get more playing time for the European champions.

Arsenal and Spurs, plus Italian sides AC Milan and Roma, have all reportedly lodged enquiries with Los Blancos to check on the youngster’s availability ahead of the January transfer window.

A loan move back to former club Betis for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign is also touted as a possibility.