Daniel Sturridge told he can leave Liverpool

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been told he can leave the club next month, according to The Sun.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly agreed to let the England international move elsewhere on loan in the January transfer window to boost his chances of winning a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Sturridge, aged 28, has been restricted to five starts in the Premier League so far this season and has only scored three goals in all competitions this term.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City forward’s limited playing time has seen his place in the squad come under threat from Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Swansea City’s on-loan Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham.

Liverpool would reportedly want potential suitors to cover Sturridge’s £125,000-a-week wages for the remainder of the season.

The most likely outcome is a move to an overseas club for the second half of the season, the article claims.