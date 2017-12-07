Danny Ings linked with West Ham and Newcastle

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is wanted on loan by West Ham United and Newcastle United, according to The Guardian.

The 25-year-old is reportedly wanted by at least four Premier League clubs, including the Hammers and the Magpies.

Ings has not started a Premier League game since scoring in the Merseyside derby in Brendan Rodgers’ final game in charge in October 2015. He suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in Jurgen Klopp’s first training session with the Reds and was out of action for seven months.

The former Burnley star then damaged cartilage in the other knee soon after his return to action.

He has been restricted to just 17 minutes of senior football this season, which came in a substitute appearance in the Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester City in September.

Ings’s performances for the Reds’ under-23 side have been monitoring by his suitors. In addition to West Ham, whose manager David Moyes previously tried to take Ings to Real Sociedad, and Newcastle, Stoke City and Crystal Palace are also reported to be keen on the one-cap England international.