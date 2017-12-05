David Silva doubtful for Man Utd game

Manchester City star David Silva is an injury doubt for this weekend’s Manchester derby clash with Manchester United, his coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Spaniard scored the late winner in Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham United, but Guardiola has revealed that he sustained an injury in the course of doing so.

Silva, aged 31, will not be involved in tomorrow evening’s final Champions League group game against Shakhtar Donetsk and has not made the trip to Ukraine.

But he could also be forced to sit out the top-of-the-table Premier League game against United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Guardiola told his pre-match press conference ahead of the Shakhtar game that Silva felt “uncomfortable” after his 83rd-minute goal against the Hammers.

He said he was hopeful of the playmaker being available to face United, but did not know whether he would be able to.

The City boss also declined to discuss that nature of Silva’s injury.

He said: “David had a little bit of problems in the last minutes.

“We made a test after the game and I don’t know if he is able to play on Sunday, so that’s why he stayed there, to recover in Manchester.”

He added: “It’s something, something uncomfortable he felt in the last minutes, before the goal he felt something.”

After being asked again about the nature of the injury, Guardiola laughed and continued: “Hopefully he can be fit for Sunday but it was too risky to play him [Wednesday].”