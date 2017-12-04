Defender maintains he turned down Barcelona to join Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier has doubled down on his claims that Barcelona tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international joined Spurs at the end of the summer window. He had previously been in advanced negotiations with Barca, he says, thought the Catalan giants rubbished that assertion when he made it last month.

Last night Aurier gave an interview to Canal Plus Sport. In it, he claimed to have chosen Spurs over Barca because of concerns that he would encounter similar problems at Camp Nou to those he was experiencing at former club Paris Saint-Germain.

He said: “Contact with Barca? Yes, I had the opportunity to talk to those clubs. There was always the same question raised and the same answer.

“The question was: ‘Was it going to be the same as with Paris?’

“Today, I am very happy with my choice. I hope that I will continue to progress.”

You can see his comments (in French) in the video below.