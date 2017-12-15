Diego Simeone opens the door for Antoine Griezmann to join Man Utd

Manchester United’s chances of signing long-term target Antoine Griezmann have been boosted after Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone indicated he would be allowed to leave the club.

The Red Devils were widely tipped to sign the France international last summer, but Greizmann opted to stay put because Atletico were serving a transfer ban and would not have been able to sign a replacement.

That ban comes to an end in January, and Simeone has suggested that Griezmann could be on his way if the right offer comes in for him.

Simeone told L’Equipe: “Of course he can leave at some point, like Diego Costa and Arda Turan did in their day.

“I love watching my players grow, and if one of them tells me that they have the unique opportunity of playing for a certain team, after they did everything they could for me, like Griezmann has done, I’ll say it’s not a problem. I know that he needs to grow.”

Costa has been re-signed from Chelsea, but Atletico have not been able to register him yet due to their transfer ban. It means Simeone has a ready-made replacement waiting if Griezmann is sold in January.

The former Real Sociedad forward is under contract with Los Rojiblancos until 2022 and is thought to have a release clause of around €100m (£87m) in his deal.