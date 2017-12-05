Eden Hazard refuses to sign £300,000-a-week contract at Chelsea

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is refusing to sign a new £300,000-a-week deal at the club, according to The Times.

The Belgium international is said to be stalling over the new contract, which would make him the Blues’ best-paid player, in the hope of attracting an offer from Spanish giants Real Madrid, the report claims.

Hazard, aged 26, is said to be happy at Stamford Bridge but reluctant to extend his deal when there is still two-and-a-half years to run on his existing deal, which runs until June 2020.

Compatriot Thibaut Courtois has taken a similar approach, though his contract expires a year earlier in June 2019.

Hazard was reportedly offered the £300,000-a-week deal in September, but is yet to put pen to paper because he fears it would end his chances of a move to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have admired Hazard for some time and express an interest in him last summer. The enquiry was not followed by a formal bid.