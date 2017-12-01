Emerson Palmieri rejects Liverpool transfer rumours

Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri has shot down reports linking him with a transfer to Liverpool.

The Brazilian says he has heard reports that the Reds and Inter Milan are keen to sign him. He said he is flattered by that speculation, but is adamant that he wants to stay at the Stadio Olimpico and help Roma push for the Serie A title.

According to The Sun, Palmieri said: “I have heard that clubs such as Inter Milan and Liverpool are seeking to sign me.

“But I am under contract with Roma. I am flattered by stories such as these.

“However, I want to stay here in Rome. I am happy here.

“Roma have a great squad, with everyone good enough to start matches. There are so many close-fought games, and it is vital for us to have a well-stocked squad.

“We can compete till the very end for the title.

“I’m not yet 100 per cent fit, but I am working to get there. I want to play, but the manager will decide if I am ready or not.”

The 23-year-old joined Roma in August 2015, initially on loan. He completed a permanent move for a fee of €2m in December 2016 and is under contract until June 2021.

Palmieri started his career at local club Santos in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He moved to Italy in 2014, when he joined Palermo on loan.

After initially serving as understudy to Lucas Digne, the left-back picked up more appearances last season. But he sustained a serious knee injury in May and has only just returned to action.