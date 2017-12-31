Emre Can close to signing for Juventus

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is close to reaching an agreement to sign for Juventus, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside the Premier League from tomorrow onwards.

He is tipped to do that, although Serie A champions Juve could yet pursue a €6m deal to sign Can next month and have him in their squad for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign.

The report claims Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all still pushing for Can to join them. Juventus hope that the opportunity for Liverpool to at least secure a small fee for the 23-year-old will help them get the deal over the line.

It is unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would want to part company with a key member of his squad for a relatively modest price, so the most likely outcome is that Can will move on at the end of the season.