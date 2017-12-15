Eric Bailly ruled out for up to three months

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is out for up to three months, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils boss confirmed at his press conference this afternoon that a decision has now been taken that the 23-year-old needs to undergo surgery.

Mourinho predicted Bailly will be out for two to three months as he recovers after his operation and was optimistic that he will play again this season.

He said: “He goes to surgery, the decision is made. I don’t say [he’s out] for the rest of the season but it’s for the next two or three months.”

Bailly sustained his injury on international duty with the Ivory Coast last month and has not played for United since the defeat at Chelsea.

There have been very few updates from United on the nature and severity of the centre-back’s injury until Mourinho’s comments this week revealed that it was a knee injury and that Bailly had not responded well to the initial programme of treatment.

He followed up on that today by confirming that the former Villarreal will now undergo surgery.