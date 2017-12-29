Everton sell t-shirt featuring Liverpool fans

Everton have been forced to ditch an official t-shirt after it emerged that the design features a photo of Liverpool fans.

The club-branded Everton Royal Crowd t-shirt featured a blue and white photograph of a group of supporters, supposed Everton fans, with the Toffees’ crest emblazoned over the top of them.

But the top has now been withdrawn from sale after shoppers noticed that the fans featured were actually supporters of fierce rivals Liverpool and the photo had been taken on the Kop.

The original image was captured during a game between the Reds and Don Revie’s Leeds United at Anfield in April 1969. On close inspection, a Liverpool flag can be seen flying.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are furious over the embarrassing gaffe, which has been blamed on an external company.

Although the Toffees have removed the t-shirt from their website, third-party retailers are still selling the offending item.