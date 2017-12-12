Everton and West Ham target Olivier Giroud talks about January move

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has indicated he will push for a move in the January transfer window in order to boost his playing time ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Giroud is not a regular starter for the Gunners and is concerned that his lack of games could put his place in France coach Didier Deschamps’ team in jeopardy, particularly given that compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in ahead of him in Arsene Wenger’s pecking order.

He told L’Equipe: “I have the World Cup at the back of my mind weekly, almost daily. Each time I go onto the pitch, it’s to be more clinical and keep on track for the World Cup.”

Asked about the prospect of leaving the Emirates Stadium, he revealed that Deschamps had advised him not to leave.

He continued: “During international get-togethers, the coach usually warns me against that.

“He has told me the things he wanted to tell me, which is totally logical and I understand. He wants me to play more.

“If I wasn’t able to leave this summer, it was because of the opportunities I had.

“It wouldn’t have been good to leave for leaving’s sake, but it’s certain that eventually, even in January, I’m going to have to ask myself the question again.

“It won’t be easy to find the right solution and take the right decision, but we’ll look at the opportunities.”

Giroud was close to joining Everton during the summer transfer window and has also been linked with a move to West Ham United.

Despite Giroud’s comments, Wenger insists the 31-year-old is an important part of his squad and will not be sold.

Speaking after the former Montpellier man scored the equaliser against Southampton last weekend, the Arsenal boss said: “He will start more games.

“I believe as well it’s always the same when you have many good players, some of them cannot play. The question you get is always why does the guy who is good not play?

“Because if you take him on you have another guy who is good who will not play, it is as simple as that.”

He added: “Why should we lose an important player?”