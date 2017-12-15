FA asks Jose Mourinho to clarify comments on Man City players falling over

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been asked to clarify comments he made about Manchester City players falling over.

In the build-up to last weekend’s Manchester derby, Mourinho told his pre-match press conference suggested City players go to ground easily, saying: “A little bit of wind and they fall.”

The Football Association has now written to United requesting Mourinho’s observations on those comments.

Mourinho has until 6pm on Monday to respond to the FA’s enquiry.

The 54-year-old also suggested that he did not believe the FA would allow him to make a political statement on the touchline like Guardiola. He was referencing to the yellow ribbon the City boss has been wearing in protest at the imprisonment of Catalan pro-independence politicians.

City emerged as 1-2 winners at Old Trafford in last Sunday’s derby to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mourinho has milk and water thrown over him in a post-match melee around the away dressing room.