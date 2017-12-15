Fabinho transfer: Man Utd and Juventus going head-to-head

Manchester United will go up against Juventus for the signing of Monaco star Fabinho next summer, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

The Turin-based publication suggests the Serie A champions will be United’s main rivals for the versatile Brazilian.

Fabinho, aged 24, who can operate at right-back or as a defensive midfielder, was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer but the deal never materialised.

The Red Devils reportedly retain their interest in the former Real Madrid man, who was given his debut and sole first team appearance at Madrid by current United boss Jose Mourinho, and are set to make a fresh approach for him at the end of the current campaign.

A four-cap Brazil international, though not currently in favour with coach Tite ahead of the 2018 World Cup, Fabinho provide cover and competition for both right-back Antonio Valencia and midfield anchorman Nemanja Matic in Mourinho’s squad.

Juve were also credited with interest last summer, but ultimately decided to sign Mattia De Sciglio from AC Milan to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound right-back Dani Alves.