Former Liverpool player reveals he is missing the club’s kitchen staff

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has revealed an unexpected

The 30-year-old left the Reds to join Serie A side Lazio for £5m in the last transfer window. After 10 years at Anfield, the Brazil international was fully engrained with every aspect of the club and had built strong relationships with various members of the staff.

That came into focus today when Lucas felt compelled to respond to an article about two members of kitchen team at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground.

Spotting the behind-the-scenes feature on Carol and Caroline, he responded: “I miss them so much.”

I miss them so much. 😘😘 https://t.co/N1bscuR7nx — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 4, 2017

It appears the feeling is mutual: Carol and Caroline revealed in the article that they shed tears when Lucas’ decade dining in their canteen came to an end.