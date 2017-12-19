Former Man Utd flop Wilfried Zaha linked with Man City move

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is a transfer target for Manchester City, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Ivory Coast international previously failed to make his mark during a two-year stint at Manchester United, but is now tipped to return to the city with their table-topping neighbours City.

Zaha, aged 25, is reportedly valued at £40m and is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s champions-elect have reportedly started working on a potential deal to sign the in-form winger, who is viewed as an alternative to Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international is out of contract at the end of the season and widely expected to move to the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer. But contingency plans are being put in place in case the 28-year-old decides to join one of his other suitors.

Zaha came through the ranks at Crystal Palace, before signing for United in 2013. But after flopping, he returned to Selhurst Park, where he has rebuilt his career.