Gareth Bale linked with Liverpool in Mo Salah part-exchange deal

Real Madrid are ready to offer Gareth Bale to Liverpool in part-exchange for Mohamed Salah, according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato.

Los Blancos have been strongly linked with Egypt international Salah in recent weeks. They are reportedly prepared to offer a deal worth €100m to bring him to the Bernabeu and become part of an overhauled squad next season.

That overhaul will reportedly make former Tottenham Hotspur star Bale surplus to requirements. He will be offered to Jurgen Klopp as a makeweight, the report claims.

While the Reds would be reluctant to lose their 20-goal star, who joined from Roma in the last transfer window, Bale would be a readymade replacement given that he is also a pacy, direct, left-footed winger.

Salah’s stunning start to his Anfield career has reportedly seen him leapfrog the likes of Harry Kane, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Thibaut Courtois as Madrid president Florentino Perez lines up a marquee signing for next summer.