Harry Kane reacts to being drawn against Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has given his reaction to being drawn against Juventus in yesterday’s Champions League last-16 draw.

The England international said it was an “exciting” draw that pitted Spurs against the Italian giants.

Striker Kane scored against the Serie A giants when the two sides met in a pre-season Wembley at Spurs earlier this summer.

His observation on the draw was accompanied by a photo of Spurs trudging out to train in the snow yesterday.