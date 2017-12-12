Skip to main content

Harry Kane reacts to being drawn against Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has given his reaction to being drawn against Juventus in yesterday’s Champions League last-16 draw.

The England international said it was an “exciting” draw that pitted Spurs against the Italian giants.

Striker Kane scored against the Serie A giants when the two sides met in a pre-season Wembley at Spurs earlier this summer.

His observation on the draw was accompanied by a photo of Spurs trudging out to train in the snow yesterday.