Harry Kane reacts to being drawn against Juventus
Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has given his reaction to being drawn against Juventus in yesterday’s Champions League last-16 draw.
The England international said it was an “exciting” draw that pitted Spurs against the Italian giants.
❄ Everyone loves a snow day. Exciting #UCLdraw. pic.twitter.com/WhjuWA0lSi
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 11, 2017
Striker Kane scored against the Serie A giants when the two sides met in a pre-season Wembley at Spurs earlier this summer.
His observation on the draw was accompanied by a photo of Spurs trudging out to train in the snow yesterday.