Harry Kane reacts to Spurs’ defeat at Man City

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has posted on Twitter to react to Saturday night’s defeat at Manchester City.

Kane and his Spurs team-mates suffered a 4-1 loss to Pep Guardiola’s table-topping side at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international said: “Tough one to take yesterday. Got to stick together, work even harder and go again.”

Tough one to take yesterday. Got to stick together, work even harder and go again. pic.twitter.com/tCSOIQWBRl — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 17, 2017

Kane stayed on in the North West because on Sunday evening he was at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in Liverpool.

While he left without any silverware, he did share a selection of photos from his night out.

He wrote: “A great night at #SPOTY. Lots of incredible sports personalities on show.”