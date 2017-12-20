Harry Wilson rejects new Liverpool contract

Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson has rejected the offer of a new contract, according to ESPN.

Sources close to the Anfield club are reportedly briefing that the one-cap Wales international, aged 20, has turned down an extended deal.

Wilson, who has helped to fire the Reds to the top of the Premier League 2 table with nine goals and three assists in 10 appearances, is said to be keeping his options open amid interest from Championship clubs, including Preston North End.

Wilson’s only first-team appearance for Liverpool came against Plymouth Argyle in last season’s FA Cup, unlike compatriot Ben Woodburn and other youngsters, has not featured regularly in Jurgen Klopp’s squads.

He signed a new deal in the summer of 2016 and the Reds were keen to reward him for his progress over the past 18 months with an improved contract.

But no terms have yet been agreed between player and club, which has alerted Wilson’s suitors.