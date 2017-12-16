Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jose Mourinho in video analysis clash

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s recent absence from the Manchester United squad is due to a row with manager Jose Mourinho, according to ESPN.

The Armenia international reportedly clashed with his boss during a video analysis session at the club’s Carrington training ground at the end of last month.

Mkhitaryan, aged 28, hasn’t featured for the Red Devils since November 25 and has not even made the 18-man matchday squad for recent games. He has been missing from the bench for seven of United’s last eight games.

It was Mourinho’s assessment of his substitute performance against Brighton & Hove Albion in his last appearance that reportedly sparked the clash.

Mkhitaryan was singled out for criticism for a mistake and his defensive work rate in front of the rest of the first-team squad. He responded to Mourinho’s comments and continued to debate the Portuguese coach’s remarks in the corridor outside the video analysis suite at the training ground.

Mourinho told a press conference earlier this week that others were more deserving of a place in the squad and that including the former Borussia Dortmund man would mean omitting the likes of Anthony Martial, Juan Mata or Jesse Lingard.

But ESPN’s report indicates there is more to the situation than that.