Jesse Lingard accuses Man Utd team-mate of two-footed tackles in training

Manchester United’s man of the moment Jesse Lingard has accused team-mate Eric Bailly of playing dirty in training.

The Red Devils’ two-goal hero in last weekend’s win at Arsenal says Bailly lunges in two-footed on his team-mates on the pitches at Carrington.

Lingard was asked which team-mate is guilty of overzealous tackling in training. He initially plumped for Argentine hardman Marcos Rojo, before changing his answer to Bailly.

He indicated that the Ivory Coast international might have calmed his friendly fire slightly, but was lethal in the immediate aftermath of his arrival from Villarreal in 2016.

According to the Daily Mirror, when asked which team-mates flies into tackles, Lingard said: “Marcos Rojo. Actually, do you know what? I’ll change that and go for Eric Bailly.

“The first few weeks after he came to the club, he was like ‘bam’ – two-footed and everything. Seriously, trust me… Eric!”

Given United’s injury problems so far this season, it would not be a big surprise if manager Jose Mourinho had asked the centre-back to take it down a notch or two on the training ground.

Bailly himself is currently sidelined through injury and will again be absent for this weekend’s Manchester derby.