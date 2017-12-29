Jorginho: Man Utd tracking Napoli midfielder

Manchester United are monitoring Napoli midfielder Jorginho as they line up a replacement for captain Michael Carrick, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Carrick, aged 36, is out of contract in the summer and has hardly featured so far this season due to a heart condition.

Brazilian-born Italy international Jorginho, aged 26, is reportedly under consideration as the man to anchor United’s midfield. Jose Mourinho and his recruitment staff are said to be keeping tabs on a player who was singled out for praise by Pep Guardiola after scoring during Manchester City’s recent Champions League win over Napoli.

Jorginho moved to Italy as a 15-year-old and came through the youth ranks at Verona. He joined Napoli in January 2014 and has since clocked up 136 appearances for the Serie A side.

He has won three caps for Italy to date. The most recent of those appearances – and his first competitive game for the Azzurri – came in the 0-0 draw against Sweden at San Siro in the second leg of the World Cup qualification play-offs.