Jose Mourinho briefs Man Utd scouts on January signing

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told the club’s scouts to find him “a magician” to sign in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese boss believes his side are currently lacking creativity and wants to remedy that when the transfer window opens.

He is urging United’s global scouting network to come up with a player to help his side unlock tight defences in the second half of the season. Free-scoring neighbours Manchester City are currently eight points clear of United at the top of the Premier League table.

With Unoted’s top targets, like Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, out of reach in the middle of the season, Mourinho is hoping the Red Devils’ extensive recruitment team can unearth a hidden gem for him.

The report claims the Old Trafford hierarchy will once again back Mourinho in the transfer market if he finds his man at the right price.