Jose Mourinho confirms Nemanja Matic is doubtful for Arsenal game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that midfielder Nemanja Matic is an injury doubt for tomorrow’s Premier League game at Arsenal.

The Serbia international limped off during the second half of United’s 2-4 win over Watford on Tuesday evening and could now miss out on the Saturday teatime kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

But Mourinho did offer some hope about Matic’s prospects of featuring against Arsene Wenger’s side. He told his pre-match press conference this lunchtime that the former Chelsea player will travel to London with the squad.

But he claimed he did not know whether or not the 29-year-old would be fit enough to play.

Matic has been one of United’s key players so far this season, so his absence would be a major blow.

Mourinho also confirmed that defenders Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are both still sidelined with the injuries that have kept them out of recent games and will be unavailable for the clash with the Gunners.