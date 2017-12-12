Jose Mourinho holds last-ditch contract talks with Maroune Fellaini

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has held crisis talks with midfielder Marouane Fellaini in an effort to end his contract standoff, according to The Sun.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas club in three weeks’ time ahead of a potential free transfer next summer. French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Turkish side Besiktas are both credited with interest.

Mourinho is keen to keep the 30-year-old at Old Trafford and has opened last-ditch contract talks in a final effort to convince Fellaini to stay.

United have reportedly tabled an offer of a two-year contract worth around £130,000-a-week, with the club having the option to extend the deal by an extra season until June 2021.

Fellaini is said to be holding out for a bigger salary. He would command a big signing-on fee and potentially a longer contract if he moved elsewhere next summer.

Mourinho has reportedly now promised to go to the board on the ex-Everton man’s behalf to fight for a bigger offer.