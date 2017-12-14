Jose Mourinho says other players are more deserving of a place in his squad than Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been talking about Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s absence from the squad for recent games.

The Armenia international has fallen well down the pecking order in recent weeks and was not in the 18-man squad for last night’s win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford. He has been omitted from the squad for each of United’s last seven games and has not featured since coming off the bench during the win over Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25.

Mourinho suggested that there was currently no room for the 28-year-old because other players are more deserving of a place in the squad and his starting lineup. He was keen to highlight the competition for places among his attacking midfield options.

Speaking after the victory over the Cherries, the United boss said: “I can only have six [outfield] players on the bench and I try to have some balance on the bench – I had two defenders and [Daley] Blind who can play in different areas. I had Ashley Young to cover me all of the wing and the wing-back position.

“I had [Ander] Herrera as a midfield player, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] as a striker and Marcus [Rashford] as a second striker and winger. I played [Anthony] Martial, [Juan] Mata and [Jesse] Lingard in the team. To have Micki means that I don’t have one of them and, in this moment, I believe the other ones they deserve [the chance to play].”

Mkhitaryan joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £27m in July 2016. He has featured in 12 Premier League games so far this season, scoring a single goal.