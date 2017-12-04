Jose Mourinho takes a dig at Arsene Wenger

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took aim at Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger in his press conference today.

The latest meeting between the old adversaries ended in a 1-3 win for Mourinho’s United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the three points in the bag, Mourinho couldn’t resist a sly dig at Wenger as he previewed tomorrow’s Champions League game against CSKA Moscow.

The United boss told his pre-match press conference that Nemanja Matic, Maroune Fellaini, Michael Carrick, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones would all still be injured for the CSKA game.

But he added: “I can make a surprise tomorrow and the one that is unavailable, he plays.”

That was a clear reference to Wenger, who told his press conference last Friday that French striker Alexandre Lacazette was definitely out of the United game, only to pick him in the starting lineup for the Saturday teatime game.

Lacazette was on the scoresheet for the Gunners, but it proved to be just a consolation goal for Wenger’s side.