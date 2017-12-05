Juan Mata nearly takes Ashley Young’s head off

Manchester United team-mates Juan Mata and Ashley Young have been joking about a wayward pass from the Spaniard that, in Young’s words, nearly took his head off.

During a kickabout at the start of yesterday’s, Mata was attempting to ping the ball around while Young was enjoying a hug with Anthony Martial.

But Mata sliced his pass, which flew towards Young and Martial.

You can see footage of the incident in the video below and the social media fall out below that.

Nearly took my head off with that pass Juanito pic.twitter.com/0dGzS8tncc — Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 4, 2017