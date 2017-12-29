Juventus reject €40m bid from Arsenal for Mehdi Benatia

Arsenal have made a €40m bid for Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia.

Calcio Mercato says Sky Sport Italia is reporting that the Gunners lodged a bid for the 30-year-old Morocco international.

But the Juve board are said to have rejected the offer and sent word to the north London club that Benatia is not for sale at any price.

Benatia joined the Serie A giants from Bayern Munich in July 2016 on an initial €3m season-long loan, with an option to buy for €17m. They took up that option in May and Benatia signed a contract running until June 2020.

Benatia started his professional career at Marseille. He had loan spells with Tours and Lorient, before moving on to Clermont, then Udinese and Roma. He joined Bayern for €26m in 2014.

He won two Bundesliga titles during his time in Germany and won the Serie A title last season during his first season at Juve.