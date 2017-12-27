Juventus winger Marko Pjaca linked with Liverpool move

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca could be on his way to Liverpool next month, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

The 22-year-old is touted as a possible makeweight in a deal that would see Reds midfielder Emre Can move in the opposite direction.

Can is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with the Italian champions.

But with German giants Bayern Munich interested in taking the 23-year-old back to his homeland, Juve could try to strike a midseason deal with Liverpool.

Given that Can will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas club from Monday, the Premier League side will not be in a strong negotiating position, so landing Pjaca could be an acceptable consolation.

The Croatia international joined Juve from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, but has been restricted to just 19 games for the club due to a series of injuries, including an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained on international duty in March.